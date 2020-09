Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Royals.

Cabrera has been raking lately with four home runs in his last four games. The veteran is now up to 10 long balls for the season, and it's the 15th time in his 16-year career that he's reached double figures in home runs, with the lone exception his injury-shortened 2018 campaign. Cabrera will look to tack on a few more homers to his tally over the weekend in Kansas City.