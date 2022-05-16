Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

Cabrera put the Tigers on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning Sunday as he continued his recent tear at the plate. The 39-year-old has put up multi-hit performances in four of the last five games, and he's posted four extra-base hits during that time. Cabrera is hitting .297 with three homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs to begin the season.