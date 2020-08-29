Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Cabrera's fifth home run of the season was a big one, as he took Tyler Duffey deep in the fifth inning with a runner on to break a 2-2 tie, and the Tigers held on for the 4-2 win. The 37-year-old has hits in six straight games and has gone a combined 10-for-21 during that time, so his bat is definitely showing some signs of life after a slow start to the season.