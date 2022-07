Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader in Oakland.

Following his appearance in Tuesday's All-Star Game as a legacy selection, the 39-year-old Cabrera will get a breather as the Tigers open up their second-half schedule. Expect Cabrera to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap, though Javier Baez will get a turn as the Tigers' designated hitter in the early game.