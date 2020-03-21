Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Impresses manager in spring

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said he has been impressed by Cabrera's bat speed in spring training and thinks the veteran can be an "impact" player this season, Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket reports.

Gardenhire said Cabrera's body "wouldn't let him do his thing" last season, but added that the 36-year-old looked much better before spring training was delayed. "He's moving well, he looks great, you can tell he feels great," Gardenhire said. "He's eating great. And he's got bat speed he didn't have last year." The veteran Cabrera hit a solid .282/.346/.398 in 2019, but he was only able to provide 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 136 games. He hasn't topped 20 home runs or 100 RBI since 2016, so a huge surge in production this year seems unlikely.