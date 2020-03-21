Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Impresses manager in spring
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said he has been impressed by Cabrera's bat speed in spring training and thinks the veteran can be an "impact" player this season, Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket reports.
Gardenhire said Cabrera's body "wouldn't let him do his thing" last season, but added that the 36-year-old looked much better before spring training was delayed. "He's moving well, he looks great, you can tell he feels great," Gardenhire said. "He's eating great. And he's got bat speed he didn't have last year." The veteran Cabrera hit a solid .282/.346/.398 in 2019, but he was only able to provide 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 136 games. He hasn't topped 20 home runs or 100 RBI since 2016, so a huge surge in production this year seems unlikely.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...