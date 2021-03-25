Cabrera has impressed manager A.J. Hinch with his play at first base this spring, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch has said he wants to play Cabrera at first at least one or two times per week, and the veteran has looked up to the task so far, The manager said Cabrera is "arguably the best first baseman we have," but even if that's true, the Tigers will still likely limit his time there to keep the 37-year-old fresh. Jeimer Candelario is expected to see the bulk of the time at first, and Renato Nunez could be in the mix too if he makes the team.