Cabrera went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Cabrera opened the game's scoring in the second inning with a solo blast. He later put the Tigers back on top with a seventh-inning grand slam. It was his first extra-base hit in the last 18 games and he was stuck in a 12-for-63 skid during that span. The veteran slugger has four homers with a .617 OPS through 115 plate appearances.