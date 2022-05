Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Guardians.

All three hits were singles, which has become the norm for Cabrera. The veteran has six doubles and three home runs this season, but the rest of his 42 hits have only gotten him to first base. Still, he's now batting an even .300 with a .753 OPS, so there's definitely some fantasy value there. Fantasy managers just shouldn't expect Cabrera to be the dominant slugger he was earlier in his career.