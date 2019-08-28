Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves with biceps tightness

Cabrera was removed from Tuesday's game against the Indians with left biceps tightness.

Cabrera struck out in both his at-bats Tuesday and certainly didn't look overly comfortable at the plate. The Tigers labeled his exited as precautionary, but it's worth noting it's the same bicep he ruptured in June 2018, which forced him to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

