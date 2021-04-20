Cabrera (biceps) may be able to take live batting practice by the end of the week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He is taking batting practice in the cage Tuesday, and it sounds like Cabrera won't be able to return until early next week at the earliest. In the meantime, Renato Nunez will serve as the primary designated hitter.
