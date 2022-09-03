Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Royals due to discomfort in his biceps, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 39-year-old will be monitored in the coming days, and he's considered day-to-day for now.