Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: May begin baseball activities in December
Cabrera (biceps) is optimistic he'll start to take part in baseball activities by mid-December with the ultimate goal of being ready for spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera's season came to a close after undergoing season-ending surgery on his biceps tendon June 14. His rehab has been going well in Miami and barring any major setbacks, there's a good probability he'll be good to go when spring training begins.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Rehabbing in Miami•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Believes he will be ready for spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Surgery deemed successful•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Set for surgery Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Requires season-ending surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...