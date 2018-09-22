Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: May begin baseball activities in December

Cabrera (biceps) is optimistic he'll start to take part in baseball activities by mid-December with the ultimate goal of being ready for spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera's season came to a close after undergoing season-ending surgery on his biceps tendon June 14. His rehab has been going well in Miami and barring any major setbacks, there's a good probability he'll be good to go when spring training begins.