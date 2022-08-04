Cabrera will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Thursday's game against the Rays, but manager A.J. Hinch said the 39-year-old will start in every other game through the duration of the homestand while he manages lingering right knee pain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Once the homestand concludes Aug. 11, Hinch said the Tigers' training and coaching staffs will meet with Cabrera to decide if he's ready to step back into an everyday role, or if he'll continue to require more frequent rest. Though Cabrera doesn't seem to be dealing with a major injury, it's clear the rigors of the long season is taking a toll on the future Hall of Famer, who is sitting on a career-worst .657 OPS for the campaign. To that end, Woodbery noted that Cabrera alluded to the possibility of retirement Thursday when he spoke to the media. Given that Cabrera is due $32 million in 2023 in the final season of his eight-year contract extension, the most likely outcome remains that he'll hold off on retiring for one more year.