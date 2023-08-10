Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Cabrera has quietly hit .321 since the All-Star break, but he's largely been a one-category fantasy contributor, as he's complemented the lofty batting average with no home runs or stolen bases and just four runs and three RBI in 16 games. He'll hit the bench for Thursday's matinee game, but Cabrera appears to have moved back into a near-everyday role as he approaches the finish line in his last season in the big leagues. Cabrera had started in 10 of Detroit's previous 12 games.