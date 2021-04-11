Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Cabrera (biceps) is without a clear timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera was moved to the IL earlier Sunday with a left biceps strain, an injury that previously bothered the veteran during the 2016 and 2018 seasons. While Cabrera isn't believed to be dealing with a ruptured tendon that sidelined him for a large portion of 2018, the Tigers will still send him for more tests Sunday in order to ascertain the extent of his injury. Renato Nunez was called up from the Tigers' alternate site in a corresponding move, and he's expected to serve as the primary replacement for Cabrera at first base or designated hitter.