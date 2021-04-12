Cabrera doesn't have anything worse than a mild strain in his left bicep and may not need anything more than a minimum-length stay on the injured list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and didn't initially have a clear timeline, but it appears as though he's avoided a particularly serious injury. He'll be eligible to return April 21 against the Pirates.
