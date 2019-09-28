Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Game 2

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a solo homer during the matinee but will take a seat for the nightcap. Christin Stewart will serve as Detroit's designated hitter Saturday night.

