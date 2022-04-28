Cabrera isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Cabrera went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts over his last two appearances, and he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Robbie Grossman will serve as the designated hitter while Austin Meadows starts in right field.
