Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Thursday

Cabrera (biceps) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Brandon Dixon will occupy the designated-hitter spot while Cabrera sits for a second straight day on account of the left biceps tightness that first cropped up in Tuesday's game. The Tigers continue to view Cabrera's injury as a day-to-day concern, but there's no real incentive to rush him back into the lineup with little on the line at this point for the 39-91 club.