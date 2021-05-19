Cabrera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger has been heating up at the plate recently, recording multiple hits in five of his last 10 games. Even with the recent surge, however, Cabrera is still hitting just .184 on the season. Jonathan Schoop gets the start at first base with Wilson Ramos filling in as the designated hitter.
