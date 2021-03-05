Cabrera appeared at first base Thursday in a Grapefruit League game, his first appearance there since 2019, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera played three innings in the field, and manager A.J. Hinch said afterward that "Miggy's a good first baseman ... he was pretty active." The 37-year-old will now likely get a few days off but could return to the lineup this weekend, and he will likely continue to play at first base occasionally into the regular season, though it remains to be seen how frequently he'll be used defensively. Cabrera played in 57 games in 2020 and was the designated hitter for all of them.