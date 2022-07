Cabrera went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 12-4 win over the Padres.

Cabrera went deep in the sixth inning for his fourth home run of the season and 506th of his storied career. The veteran is now batting .284 this year, and while his power has largely vanished, he's still hitting in the middle of Detroit's order most days. Cabrera will have modest fantasy value as long as he keeps hitting and stays healthy.