Cabrera went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks during the Tigers' 6-0 victory over the Royals on Tuesday night.
Cabrera was the final blow to starter Jakob Junis's night, taking him yard in the third. The 37-year-old has six home runs and 23 RBI thus far, hitting .246 through 167 at-bats.
