Cabrera went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Cabrera has been mired in an awful slump, as he came into Friday's game hitless in his previous 26 at-bats. It was a nice performance, but the veteran still has a long ways to go if he wants to improve his .127/.225/.238 slash line. His current .463 OPS would easily be a career worst.