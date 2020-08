Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.

It was Cabrera's first multi-hit effort since Aug. 16 and just his fourth of the season. He should keep hitting in the middle of Detroit's lineup and is a good enough pure hitter to post solid stat lines from time to time, but his days as a feared offensive force seem to be behind him.