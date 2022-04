Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 13-0 win over the Rockies.

Cabrera made history in the first inning, when his single against Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela gave him 3,000 for his storied career. The veteran slugger became just the seventh player in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Cabrera is no longer the dominant force he once was, though he does have a solid .326 batting average so far this season, giving him some fantasy utility.