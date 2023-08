Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Cabrera didn't do much with the three singles in the game, as he had no runs or RBI, but they marked a much bigger career milestone. The hits brought the veteran to 3,145 for his storied career, which put him past Robin Yount for 19th all time. Cabrera should continue to have nice moments like this the rest of the year, though they don't move the needle in fantasy.