Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Athletics.
Five Detroit players went hitless, and the team as a whole only recorded seven hits, so Cabrera couldn't produce any offense with his three base knocks. The veteran is batting a respectable .268, though he only has four extra-base hits this season, which caps his fantasy value.
