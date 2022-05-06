Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Astros.
The three hits are nice, and Cabrera is batting a solid .284 this season, though he's not producing a ton of extra-base hits or counting stats. The veteran had three singles Thursday, giving him 18 for the season versus only two doubles and a single home run. As a result, Cabrera has just seven runs and seven RBI across 21 games. It's good that he's healthy and making regular contact, but the 39-year-old isn't doing much else for fantasy managers.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Resting for Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits first home run•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Rests after getting 3,000th hit•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Reaches milestone in easy win•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Nearing 3,000 career hits•