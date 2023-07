Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

Cabrera showed a glimpse of his vintage form during his return to Miami, where he started his career and spent three productive seasons before getting traded to Detroit. The 40-year-old is no longer close to that level, as he has just one home run and a middling .653 OPS this year, which keeps him off the fantasy radar despite his Hall of Fame credentials.