Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Cabrera is not starting in Monday's contest versus the Twins, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Still dealing with a back injury, Cabrera will miss his second consecutive game. Harold Castro is starting at designated hitter and batting leadoff in Monday's matchup.
