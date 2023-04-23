Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Cabrera will sit for the second straight contest with Kerry Carpenter getting DH duties Sunday and batting in the cleanup spot. Cabrera has become a part-time player with diminished power at this point in his career, so his days of fantasy relevancy look to be behind him.
