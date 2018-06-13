Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Requires season-ending surgery

Cabrera will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left biceps, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera exited Tuesday's game with what was initially described as a left biceps strain, but a subsequent MRI has revealed a full tear of the muscle. The first baseman is in the midst of a solid bounce-back campaign (128 wRC+) following his sluggish 2017 season, but he will now miss the remainder of the year following his upcoming procedure. John Hicks figures to act as the Tigers' primary first baseman moving forward.

