Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Cabrera had started in each of the Tigers' last five games, going 5-for-17 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored during that stretch. Though Cabrera's been a part-time player for most of the season, manager A.J. Hinch has rewarded the 40-year-old with more playing time of late while he's been one of the team's better performing hitters over the past week.