Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Cleveland.

Cabrera takes a seat for the day game after he was in the Detroit lineup for each of the past five games, during which he went 4-for-19. The two-time American League MVP is sitting on a career-worst .592 OPS for the season, but the Tigers are unlikely to consider removing him from his everyday role while he remains on the books through 2023. Willi Castro will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter Thursday while Cabrera rests.