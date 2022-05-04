Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.
Cabrera looks as though he'll be receiving some routine maintenance for the front end of the twin bill, but he should be back in the lineup for the second game. Austin Meadows will get a turn as the Tigers' designated hitter while Cabrera rests in Game 1.
