site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-miguel-cabrera-resting-sunday-832987 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
With the Tigers wrapping up their series with the Rangers with a day game, Cabrera will get some routine maintenance. Eric Haase replaces Cabrera in the lineup as Detroit's designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read