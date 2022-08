Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Just as manager A.J. Hinch suggested would be the case when the Tigers began their homestand Thursday, Cabrera will be alternating starts with days off for the next week while he continues to manage a right knee issue. After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win, Cabrera will give way at designated hitter to Harold Castro in the series finale.