Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Cabrera had started each of the Tigers' last four games and seven of the past eight, so the 40-year-old will receive some much-needed maintenance while Detroit and Kansas City wrap up their series with a matinee contest. With Cabrera on the bench, Kerry Carpenter will re-enter the lineup following an off day Tuesday to serve as Detroit's designated hitter.