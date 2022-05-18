Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Cabrera will get a breather as the Tigers wrap up their series in Tampa Bay with a day game after a night game. Jeimer Candelario will handle designated-hitter duties in place of Cabrera, while Harold Castro fills in at third base for Candelario.
