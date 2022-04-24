Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

One day after bagging the 3,000th hit of his career after going a collective 3-for-8 with two RBI and a run while starting in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, Cabrera will get a well-deserved rest. Austin Meadows will receive a turn as the Tigers' designated hitter while Cabrera retreats to the bench.