Cabrera is starting as the designated hitter and batting third in Friday's game against the Guardians.

Cabrera got the Tigers' last game off Wednesday, so the veteran ended up with two days of rest in between starts with the team not in action Thursday. Cabrera has a solid .286 batting average, but with Detroit sitting at just 13-25, the 39-year-old may see more regular breaks the rest of the season, especially on games that come before off days in the schedule.