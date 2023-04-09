Cabrera is starting at designated hitter and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Cabrera got the day off Saturday but will return Sunday. The veteran is off to a slow start, with just three hits in 17 at-bats so far. He should continue to receive regular days off moving forward and his days as a fixture in the middle of the order are long gone.
