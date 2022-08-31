Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Mariners.
Cabrera was playing in his first game since last Friday and just his fourth in the last two weeks. The veteran has dealt with some lingering knee pain, and the 50-79 Tigers have been inclined to roll with younger players. Cabrera is batting a respectable .261, but a lack of power and now a dip in playing time limits his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sits for fourth time in five games•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Still on bench Sunday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not in lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Resting Sunday, as expected•