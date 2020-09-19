Cabrera was scratched from Saturday's lineup with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
With Cabrera out of the lineup, Harold Castro will serve as the designated hitter with Isaac Paredes taking over at third base. It's unclear whether the illness will impact Cabrera's availability going forward.
