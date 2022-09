Cabrera will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 4 batter in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Since returning Sept. 19 from a stint on the injured list, Cabrera looks to have moved into a near-everyday role after he had previously been playing on a more part-time basis prior to being shelved. He's hit a modest 3-for-19 since being activated, but Cabrera will pick up his fifth start in six games nonetheless.