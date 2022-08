Cabrera is on the bench Tuesday in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera's playing time continues to wane while he manages lingering knee pain and struggles to produce at the plate, as he's gone 2-for-25 with six strikeouts and no extra-base hits since the beginning of August. He's on the bench for the fourth time in five games and may be a part-time player at this stage of the season.