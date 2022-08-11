site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting again Thursday
Cabrera will sit Thursday versus the Guardians, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cabrera will be on the bench for the second straight game and fifth time in eight contests Thursday. Kerry Carpenter will draw another start at designated hitter and bat seventh against Cleveland.
