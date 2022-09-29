Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
The 39-year-old will be getting some maintenance while Detroit concludes its series with a day game after a night game. Javier Baez will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter while Cabrera rests after going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 victory.
