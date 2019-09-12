Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting for second half of DH

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cabrera will sit for the second half of Thursday's twin bill after 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Game 1. Ronny Rodriguez is serving as the designated hitter in his stead.

